Ava Abrahamsen
February 20, 1930 - February 26, 2020
Ava Abrahamsen was born on Feb. 20, 1930 in Cudahay, Wis. to Cleo and Ruth Beber. She passed away Feb. 26, 2020 in Redmond, Ore.
When Ava was 10 years old her father, Cleo Beber, died after which her mother, Ruth, moved her and her 3 brothers, Gale, Armour and David to Coos Bay to be with the rest of the family.
She attended Marshfield High School where she met and married Phillip Abrahamsen. They lived their entire life in Coos Bay where they had 2 children, Steve and Sheri (Hedgpeth) who gave her 5 grand children and 9 great grandchildren. Ava loved crafts of all kinds and made several items for the Methodist Church, in Coos Bay, which she and Phillip dearly loved. She passed very peacefully, in her sleep, at her home, in Redmond. Her daughter Sheri and her husband John made her last few years very comfortable and were by her side in the end.
Ava will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Coos Bay, next to Phillip who passed away in 2005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In