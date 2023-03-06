January 21, 1939 – February 26, 2023
Autry "Art" Milligan, 84, of Reedsport Oregon passed away February 26, 2023 at Riverbend Hospital. He was born January 21, 1939 in Floral, Arkansas. He went into the Army and on leave he met Linda Rodriguez, who he fell in love with and was happily married to for 51 years.
When he left the Army, he built mobile homes. He moved to McMinnville in 1976. He was an avid bowler, then bass fisherman. He became a member of the Bass Club and made many lifelong friends. Linda and he moved to Reedsport after he retired to be near his many lakes and beloved fishing. He also enjoyed playing pool and Foosball. He was friendly, outgoing, and always on the go. He also liked westerns and country music. His big heart and great sense of humor will be missed by many.
He is predeceased by his wife, Linda Milligan. He is survived by daughters, Ruth Milligan and Audrey Delker; and Trent Milligan, his grandson.
A service will be held March 11, 2023 at 2 PM at Reedsport Church of God.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In