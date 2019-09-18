Aug. 15, 1924 – Aug. 19, 2019
A graveside service, with full military honors, was held for Austin “Spencer” Johnson, 95, of Roseburg, formerly of Reedsport and Coos Bay, at the Roseburg National Cemetery.
Austin Spencer was born Aug. 15, 1924 in Loreburn, Saskatchewan, Canada to Carl Charles and Karin Matilda (Ostenson) Johnson. He passed away Aug. 19, 2019 in Roseburg.
Spencer moved from Canada to Oregon; where he grew up. He later joined the United States Navy during World War II and was a baker for the U.S troops. He traveled across the South Pacific - crossing the equator - on the USS Herald of the Morning.
Spencer later married Evalyn Hunter and together they had three children, Jim Johnson, Julie Parson, and Lisa Johnson. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary June 11, 2019.
After his time in the Navy, Spencer went to work for the US Postal Service, where he retired after 35 years of service. After retirement, he also worked at his niece, Karin Waggoner’s "The Flower Shop" in Reedsport.
You have free articles remaining.
Spencer was a very active member of the American Legion, Post No. 62 for 65 years and the Reedsport Braves Boosters Association. He was also a past president of the Reedsport Lions Club and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Reedsport and the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend.
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
Spencer is survived by his wife of 70 years, Evalyn Johnson; children, Jim Johnson and Julie Parson; eight grandchildren, Kelly Johnson, Brooke Stopherd, Cortney Johnson, Dina Laskey, Brian Longworth, Mark Longworth, John Longworth and Albert Parson; 12 great-grandchildren, Kaylie and Ava Johnson, Jackson “Jack” Stopherd and Emmalise Stopherd, Sarah Laskey and Tyler Laskey, Ayden and Ellie Longworth, Keegan, Ashton and Spencer Longworth, Cameron Longworth; three great-great grandchildren, Brody Phinney, Cooper Hempstead and most recently Brooklyn Laskey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Karin Johnson from Sweden; daughter, Lisa Johnson; brother, Ralph Johnson and sisters, Helen Johnson and Kathryn Karcher.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In