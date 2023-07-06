November 6, 1943 – June 17, 2023
Austin Leon Howell was born November 6, 1943 in Eugene, Oregon. He was the first male born to Austin and Virginia Howell in Deadwood, Oregon. He died June 17, 2023 at his home in Coquille.
Leon started school in Mapleton, Oregon, then the family moved to Florence where Leon and his siblings explored their 80 acre ranch, fished in the little stream and on Sutton Lake. The family moved to Myrtle Point, Oregon in 1955. In high school Leon was a manager for the wrestling team. He graduated high school in 1961 and attended Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, vintage and race car buff. He was very active in his church. He was the owner of Howell Automotive in Myrtle Point, then in Coquille. His sense of humor was well known by his family and friends. Leon liked all types of motor racing, but his real love was drag-racing. He had several cars he raced through the years. He was best known for his 1969 Chevelle that he raced and was his daily driver.
Leon began his relationship with Jesus when he was a teenager. He was very serious about his commitment to the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. He taught Sunday school classes for grade schoolers and high schoolers at the Nazarene church in Myrtle Point for several years. He was also a youth group leader, and influenced the lives of many young people. Leon wrote this in his journal. Jesus you are the deepest cry of my heart. I want you to have all that I am, all that I have, and all that I will be. The gift of your life on the cross of Calvary made it possible to be forgiven, and one day be present in heaven to see you, Jesus, face-to-face and dwell there forever.
Leon is survived by his sisters, Ruth Marble, Linda Boise, and Diana Wagoner; brothers, Robert Howell, Karl Howell and Michael Howell. He also has many nieces and nephews. We know that Leon is in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and that brings us comfort.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bandon Christian Fellowship, 1190 Face Rock Road Bandon, OR 97411 at 1 PM, Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfunerlservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
