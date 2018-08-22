Michael Noel- 57, of Reedsport, passed away Aug. 14, 2018. Services are pending and will be announced by Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.
Joseph R. Frazier- of Reedsport, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. No services are planned. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Millie Crockett- 67,Reedsport- passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.
