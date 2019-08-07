Saturday August 10, 2019
Martha Spivey - Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens, 94105 Rink Creek Lane in Coquille.
