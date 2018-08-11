Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Monday, Aug. 13

Mary M. Granger, memorial mass, 10:30 a.m., at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St. in North Bend.

Saturday, August 18

Billy A. Markham, memorial service, 1 p.m., at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene in the Coos Bay Senior Center building, 886 S. 4th St. Coos Bay. 

Saturday, August 25

Richard "Buck" Buchanan, memorial service, 1 p.m., at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. 

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sunday, Sept. 9

Dave Messerle, celebration of life, 1 p.m., Riverview Christian Fellowship 64253 Solari Ln, in Coos Bay. Please bring your favorite dessert or finger-food.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: August 11, 2018 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments