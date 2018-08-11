Monday, Aug. 13
Mary M. Granger, memorial mass, 10:30 a.m., at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St. in North Bend.
Saturday, August 18
Billy A. Markham, memorial service, 1 p.m., at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene in the Coos Bay Senior Center building, 886 S. 4th St. Coos Bay.
Saturday, August 25
Richard "Buck" Buchanan, memorial service, 1 p.m., at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Dave Messerle, celebration of life, 1 p.m., Riverview Christian Fellowship 64253 Solari Ln, in Coos Bay. Please bring your favorite dessert or finger-food.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In