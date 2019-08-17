Saturday, Aug. 17
Nancy Lee Dehart – Memorial service, 11 a.m., at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay.
Eugene “Gene” Shoji - Remembrance lunch and fellowship,1 p.m., Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Nancy Lee Dehart – Memorial service, 11 a.m., at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay.
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Eugene “Gene” Shoji - Remembrance lunch and fellowship,1 p.m., Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In