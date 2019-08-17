{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Aug. 17

Nancy Lee Dehart – Memorial service, 11 a.m., at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. 

Eugene “Gene” Shoji - Remembrance lunch and fellowship,1 p.m., Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Ave., Coos Bay. 

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments