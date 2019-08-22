SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019
Lorraine Mae Johnson - A Celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
