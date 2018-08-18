Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Monday, August 20

Gordon B. Durham,  graveside service, 10 a.m., at the Denmark Cemetery in Langlois. 

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: August 18, 2018 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments