SATURDAY, AUG. 17, 2019
Nancy Lee Dehart – Memorial service, 11 am, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
SATURDAY, AUG. 17, 2019
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Nancy Lee Dehart – Memorial service, 11 am, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In