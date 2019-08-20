{{featured_button_text}}

Donna M. Russell - 90, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 14, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Frank Roland Brett - 81, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 11, 2019 in Portland. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Beverly Ann Bell - 80, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 12, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Richard Louis Marks - 78, of Phoenix, passed away Aug. 11, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Joan Carol Lockhart - 77, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 13, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Kevin Grainge - 55, of Brookings, passed away Aug. 16, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Richard Dupret - 90, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 18, 2019 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Doris Lewis Hofstra - 80, of Bandon, passed away Aug. 17, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Robert "Bob" A. Miller - 87, of Coos Bay, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Dean M. Muffett - 65, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. Services are pending and will be announced. Dunes Memorial Chapel is assisting the family at this time.

