Viola Mae Shanahan- 97, of Myrtle Point, died Aug. 8, 2018 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Eric A. Von Stein- 64, of Lakeside, passed away Aug. 10, 2018 in Lakeside. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Thomas Eric Dyer- 64, of Myrtle Point, passed away Aug. 12, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In