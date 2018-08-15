Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Viola Mae Shanahan- 97, of Myrtle Point, died Aug. 8, 2018 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.

Eric A. Von Stein- 64, of Lakeside, passed away Aug. 10, 2018 in Lakeside. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Thomas Eric Dyer- 64, of Myrtle Point, passed away Aug. 12, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

