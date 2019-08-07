Cheryl Merz - 61, of Port Orford, passed away on August 4, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Leslie Breedlove-Lyons - 41, of Coos Bay, Passed away August 4, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Evelyn Arlene Larsen - 74, of Coos Bay, passed away August 5, 2019 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Robert "Bob" Rethemeyer - 62, of Sunnyvale, CA, formerly of Myrtle Point, passed away August 1, 2019 in Stanford, CA. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
