Christine Akin- 89, of Lakeside, passed away Aug. 9, 2018 in Lakeside. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Barbara R. Graham- 88, of Bridge, died Aug. 9, 2018 in Bridge. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Verna Huckler- age 87, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 8, 2018 at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
