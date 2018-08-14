M. Irene Mousley- 94 of North Bend, passed away Aug. 9, 2018 at North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Edward J. Harwood- 77, of North Bend, passed away Aug. 11, 2018 at North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Howard D. Jorgenson- 86, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 9, 2018, at Portland. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Alexandria DeVoe- 69, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 11, 2018, at Portland. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Dorothy Dickenson- 91, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 10, 2018, at Portland. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Gretchen A. Kean- 96, of Coos Bay died August 13, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
