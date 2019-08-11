{{featured_button_text}}

Mary L. Bishop - 54, of Coos Bay passed away August 1, 2019.  Burns's Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home was in trusted with arrangements.

Dennis Langenberg - 75, of Bandon, died August 2, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Dorothy Lee Bruce - 88, of Reedsport, passed away August 5, 2019, in Reedsport.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Owen E. Duvall Jr. - 95, of Bandon, died August 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Karen Colleen Swim - 72, of North Bend, passed away August 6, 2019, in Reedsport. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Doris E. Rosier - 87, of Reedsport, passed away August 7, 2019, in Reedsport.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Margery Leigh Wilson - 92, of Bandon, passed away August 7, 2019, in Bandon. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

William H.D. Reed, -53, of Coos Bay, passed away August 8, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending, under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Gene O. Olson - 78, of Reedsport, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel. 

Nancy Lee Dehart - 84, of North Bend passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments