Mary L. Bishop - 54, of Coos Bay passed away August 1, 2019. Burns's Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home was in trusted with arrangements.
Dennis Langenberg - 75, of Bandon, died August 2, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Dorothy Lee Bruce - 88, of Reedsport, passed away August 5, 2019, in Reedsport. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Owen E. Duvall Jr. - 95, of Bandon, died August 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Karen Colleen Swim - 72, of North Bend, passed away August 6, 2019, in Reedsport. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Doris E. Rosier - 87, of Reedsport, passed away August 7, 2019, in Reedsport. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Margery Leigh Wilson - 92, of Bandon, passed away August 7, 2019, in Bandon. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
William H.D. Reed, -53, of Coos Bay, passed away August 8, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending, under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Gene O. Olson - 78, of Reedsport, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Nancy Lee Dehart - 84, of North Bend passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel.
