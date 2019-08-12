Lillian “Dorothy” McFarland - 88,of Coos Bay, formerly of Roseburg, died Aug. 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. No public services will be held. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel , 541-267-3131.
Pauline Wanda (Cox) Skinner Edgar - 84, of Coos Bay, Passed away Aug. 7, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Marilyn May West - 67, of Coos Bay passed away Aug. 8, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
