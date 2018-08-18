Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Ruth Salzman- 93, of Lakeside, passed away Aug. 14, 2018 in Reedsport. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

Michael Noel- 57, of Reedsport, passed away Aug. 14, 2018. Services are pending and will be announced by Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.

Joseph R. Frazier- of Reedsport, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. No services are planned. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.

Terry M. Hoy- 67, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 16, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Sharon McCloskey- 63, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 14, 2018 in Scottsburg. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

John W. Allen- 77, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 16, 2018 at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Gordon B. Durham- 88, of Provo, Utah, (formerly of Port Orford) passed away Aug. 13, 2018 in Provo.  Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

