Walter James Kotila- 62, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 13, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

William David VanRenselaar- 52, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 13, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Patricia M. Denton- 66, of Coos Bay died Aug. 14, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

