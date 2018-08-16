Walter James Kotila- 62, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 13, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
William David VanRenselaar- 52, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 13, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Patricia M. Denton- 66, of Coos Bay died Aug. 14, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
