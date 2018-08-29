Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Wade C. Anderson- 47, of North bend, passed away Aug. 25, 2018 at OHSU in Portland. A celebration of life is pending.

Orvil “Bill” Isaac- 76, of Reedsport, passed away Aug. 27, 2018 at home. No services are planned. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.

Charlotte Marie Richards- 80, of Coos Bay, formerly of Coquille, passed away Aug. 26, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

William “Bill” Matison- 75, of Lakeside, passed away Aug. 28, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851.

