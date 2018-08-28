David Earl Hillis- age 82, of North Bend, formerly of Prineville, passed away Aug. 24, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Sherry L. Kramer- age 69, of Coos Bay, formerly of Bandon, passed away Aug. 21, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Jeane Rochelle "Shelley" McHaney- age 67, of Myrtle Point, passed away Aug. 19, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Ryan D. Remont- 92, of North Bend, died August 25, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Rest-Haven Memorial Park Funeral Home in Eugene.
