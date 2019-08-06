{{featured_button_text}}

John Daniel Plott - 62, passed away August 2, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary 541 267-4216.

Brian Lapraim - 62, of Coos Bay, passed away August 2, 2019 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Joseph Shukoff - 86, of Coos Bay, passed away August 2, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Sharron Louise Claassen - 76, of Coos Bay, passed away August 3, 2019, in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Brian C. Reddick - 68, of North Bend, passed away on August 3, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Patrick Shuff - 65, of Coos Bay, passed away August 4, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments