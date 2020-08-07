Nathalee Moss, 91, of Bandon, formerly of North Bend, passed away on August 5, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Steven G. Johnson, 64, of Lakeside, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Troy Alan Oakes, 45, of Coos Bay, passed away on August 5, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Navy Veteran, Herman Roy Bartlett, 86, of Reedsport, passed away on August 5, 2020 at Lower Umpqua Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary.
Harry Edmond Hudson, 87, of Lakeside, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Reedsport. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Dan E. Peckham, 72, of North Bend, passed away on August 5, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Marvin Lee Stemmerman, 88, of Coos Bay, passed away August 1, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon, 541-267-4216
Mark E. Hampton, 56, of North Bend, passed away August 2, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216
Herman Roy Bartlett, 85 of Reedsport, passed away August 5, 2020 in Reedsport. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216
Martin J. Filkas, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away August 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In