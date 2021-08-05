A celebration of life for Gary L. Schmith, 78, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, August 7th at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 886 S 4th Street in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A celebration of life for Nancy Jean Wiest, 78, of North Bend, will be held at 3:30 pm, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 886 S 4th Street in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A memorial in honor of Vern King, 77, of Coquille will be held Saturday August 7th at the Coquille Firemen's Steak Feed and Car Show at Sturdivant Park. Sue asks that you come and enjoy the food, the weather and the beautiful cars as he did every year and support our local fire department and Vern.
A Celebration of Life for Sharon Luscombe will be held at 1-3 pm, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Simpson Park near the playground equipment. Light refreshments will be provided. Bring your memories to share.
A Celebration of Life for Phil Gray, 67, of Lakeside will be held August 14, 2021 at 12 pm on Wulfy Beach in Lakeside.
A Celebration of Life for Mark Gray, 61, of Charleston will be held August 14, 2021 at 12 pm on Wulfy Beach in Lakeside.
