Rose E. Mitchell, 93, of North Bend, passed away on July 29, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Marvin Hammack, 90, of Myrtle Point, died August 1, 2021 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Donald E. Poage 92, of North Bend died August 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. At his request, no public service will be held. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Maria Elena deJong, 77,of Coos Bay, passed away July 29, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
