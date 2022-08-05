A celebration of life and memorial for Albert F. Anglin, 94, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 12 pm, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. James Lutheran Church, 510 Railroad Ave, Myrtle Point, followed by graveside memorial at Sunset Memorial Park mausoleum, 63060 Millington Frontage Rd, Coos Bay.
A celebration of life for Georgia Lee (Chamberlin) Oliver Willey, 93, of Lakeside will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Lakeside Assembly of God Church, 230 N 8th Street in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Graveside Service for Christine Lange, 77, of Coquille, will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Norway Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Grace International of Myrtle Point, 1121 Bothwick Street. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In