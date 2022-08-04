August 5, 2022 Service Notice - Janis Lynette Caranchini Cole

A Celebration of Life for Janis Lynette Caranchini Cole, 73, of Coos Bay, will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022, 11:00 am at Tugman Park, Lakeside, OR. Kent Mulkins will be speaking. Come share your fondest memories. Potluck (no grill/electric); bring your own chair.
