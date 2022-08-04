Judy Marie Abma, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Matthew S. Oliver, 70, of Coos Bay died July 31, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Y. Skattebo, 63, of North Bend, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Clyde R. McGarrell, 39, of North Bend, passed away on July 31, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Joyce Lee Hatfield, 70, of North Bend, passed away July 31, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Michael Floyd Castor, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away July 29, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
