A memorial in honor of Vern King, 77, of Coquille will be held Saturday August 7th at the Coquille Firemen's Steak Feed and Car Show at Sturdivant Park. Sue asks that you come and enjoy the food, the weather and the beautiful cars as he did every year and support our local fire department and Vern.
A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held for William "Bill" Hutchinson, 74, of North Bend. The Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. preceding the Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14th at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In