A wake to celebrate the life of Jo Anne Martin, 79, of Coos Bay, will be
held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at
Sunset Beach State Park. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend
Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Updated: August 28, 2020 @ 7:40 pm
