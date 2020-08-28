John Lester Krone, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away August 23, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
David L. Fost, 62, of Bandon, died August 19, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Gary Lee Nichols, 79, of Bandon, died August 22, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Adele E. Siewert,98, of Coos Bay died August 24, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Robert Andrew Vining, 95, of Bandon, passed away on August 25, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Larry G. Carpenter Sr., 74, of Coos Bay died August 19, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Melvin Albert Jones, 99, of Coos Bay, passed away August 24, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Daniel Joseph Undell, 24, of Bandon, died August 25, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
