Funeral Service for Festus J. Walter Sr, 78, of Coquille, will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Victory Tabernacle, 360 E. 3rd in Coquille. Burial will follow at Norway Cemetery. Online remembrances and condolences my be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for Mark John Budiselich, 65, on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the North Bend Back Alley patio, 1225 Virginia Avenue.
