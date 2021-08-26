Peter McCabe, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away on August 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Kay Jeanette Hughlett, 78, of North Bend, passed away August 17,2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
David T. Dark, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away August 21, 2021 in Sutherlin. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Mary L. Norris, 93, Coos Bay, passed away August 20, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
