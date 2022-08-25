Thomas G. Ross, 55, of Coos Bay died August 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites were under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Dolores J. Cukrov, 89, of Reedsport died August 12, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation were under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Muriel Irene Bowron, 91, of Lakeside, passed away on August 13, 2022 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Helen J. Doving, 100, of Coos Bay, passed away August 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Betty L. Ridling, 87, of North Bend, passed away on August 22, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Edith May Schroeder, 87, of Bandon, formerly of Myrtle Point, died August 23, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Robert E. Fields, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away August 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Darla Marie Shanty, 70, of Lebanon (formerly of Coos Bay) , passed away August 19, 2022 in Lebanon. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
