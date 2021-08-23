Billy G. Middleton, 74, of North Bend, passed away on August 18, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Donna Kay Leach, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away August 13, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Caren Linda Easterday, 78, of Myrtle Point, died August 16, 2021 in Coquille.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Myrtle Point

