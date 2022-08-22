A Graveside service will be held for L. Jane Northup, 94, of Clark Fork, Idaho (formerly of Myrtle Point) at 11:00 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Norway Cemetery in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Muriel I. Bowron, 91, of Lakeside, will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church , 230 N. 8th Street in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
