Doris I. Stephens, 92, of Coos Bay, passed away on August 12, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Sharron Y. Wegner, 73, of Lakeside, passed away on August 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Patrick James Speith, 91, of Bandon, died August 17, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Dena Leree Barnett, 55, of Coos Bay, passed away August 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
