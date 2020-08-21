Mark Alistair Gray, 61, of Coos Bay, passed away on August 16, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Lakeside-Philip J. Gray, 67, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Ruth Esther Fairchild, 90, of North Bend, passed away on August 17, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
David Lewis Fost, 62, of Bandon, died August 19, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Scott David Hubly, 59, of Coos Bay passed away August 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jason Alan Stout, 46, of Winchester Bay, passed away August 19, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jolie Ann Hammer, 62, of Coos Bay, passed away August 15, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Patricia Lawrence, 82 of Newburg, passed away August 16, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
William D. Evans, 92, of Florence, passed away August 17, 2020 in Florence. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Kerry G. Bailey, 60, of Coos Bay, passed away August 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Jacquelyn L. Ault, 85, of Coquille, passed away August 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Betty Dahlen, 75, of Coquille, passed away August 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
