Services that were scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 28th at Bastendorff County Park for Ron Carlson, 78, of North Bend, have been postponed, and will be held and announced at a later date.
View the online version of our 2021 Salute to the U.S. Coast Guard guide here!
Trending Now
Articles
- North Bend purchases old hospital to revitalize downtown
- Coquille police holding unclaimed property
- North Bend turf project nearing completion
- As i See It: Years of fighting gorse
- New death reported as COVID surges
- Bassett wins Circle the Bay for third time
- Oregon’s unemployment rate drops to 5.2 percent in July
- The World's E-edition for 8-17-21
- Beautiful gardens light up Coos Bay
- COVID rages in Coos County
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- North Bend purchases old hospital to revitalize downtown
- Coquille police holding unclaimed property
- North Bend turf project nearing completion
- As i See It: Years of fighting gorse
- New death reported as COVID surges
- Bassett wins Circle the Bay for third time
- Oregon’s unemployment rate drops to 5.2 percent in July
- The World's E-edition for 8-17-21
- Beautiful gardens light up Coos Bay
- COVID rages in Coos County
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In