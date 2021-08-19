Shannon G. Betea, 54, of Coos Bay, passed away on August 12, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Marvin Harold Hammack, 90, of Myrtle Point, died August 1, 2021 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point Chapel. 541-572-2524
Janet Johnson, 69, of Bandon, passed away August 11, 2021 at Bandon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Harriett Elliott, 86 of Coos Bay, passed away August 14, 2021 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Nicholas Barba, 28, of Charleston, passed away August 13, 2021 at Charleston. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Kathleen Kenney, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away August 17, 2021 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
William Boyer, Jr, 57, of North Bend, passed away August 15, 2021 at Coos Bay, Oregon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
