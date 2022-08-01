George "Pete" W. Kalina, 75, of Coos Bay died July 9, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites were held under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Irene Andrea (Walls) (Millard) Strassburg, 85, of Apache Junction, Arizona passed away on July 23, 2022.  Arrangements are under the care of Wyman Cremation & Burial Chapel, 480-668-2898.

Darwin L. Giles, 70, of Myrtle Point, passed away July 17, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Chad Austin DuFresne, 36, of Coos Bay, passed away July 20, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Diane A. O’Bryan, 79, of Lakeside, passed away July 22, 2022 in Portland. Interment was held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Diane M. Pierce, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away July 27, 2022 in Coos Bay.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 



