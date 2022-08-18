Gregory L. Butts, 66, of North Bend died August 12, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Marileen D. Rodgers, 64, of Grants Pass and North Bend, passed away August 2, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Pat L. Hakes, 82, of North Bend, passed away August 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Jaque Roby, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away August 7, 2022 in Springfield. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Ronald B. Elbert, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away August 10, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Charles D. Ault, 87, of Coquille, passed away August 12, 2022 in Coquille. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Sharon J. Gonier, 76, of Coos Bay died August 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
John R. Saxton, 54, of North Bend died August 15, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
