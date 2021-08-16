A memorial service for Everett Baysinger, 80, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2pm, Tuesday, August 17 at the Lighthouse Temple, 91529 Oleson Lane in Coos Bay.Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

