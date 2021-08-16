Thomas L. Jacobson, 85, of Coos Bay died August 7, 2021 in Portland. At his request no public service will be held. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters



Load comments