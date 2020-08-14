Alice Regene Carew, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away August 9, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ronald "Ron" W. Grenier, 78, of Lakeside, passed away on August 12, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Joseph Coleman, 66, of Coos Bay, passed away on August 8, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Dustin J. Del Carlo, 51, of Fort Jones, California, passed away on August 11, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Kinsey S. Arment, 35, of Molalla, passed away on August 10, 2020 in Molalla. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jerry Howes, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away August 8, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Cheryl Zweifel, 64, of Coos Bay, passed away August 8, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Susan Brittsan, 73, of Lakeside, passed away August 12, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Gerald Bauman, 93, of North Bend, passed away August 12, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Carolyn Roehrig, 84, of Roseburg, passed away August 12, 2020 in Roseburg. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Danielle Dollins, 28, of North Bend, passed away on August 12, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
William H. Swiech, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away on August 12, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Donald Wayne George, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away August 11, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
