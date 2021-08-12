A memorial service will be held for Gertrude T. Palmer, 89, of Coos Bay, on Saturday, August 14th at 11:00 a.m. at the Charleston Community Baptist Church. A reception will follow in the Porter Hall. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
A celebration of life for Florence Shirley (Farmer, Harms, Watson) Kellum, 93, of Coos Bay, will be held at 10 am, Saturday, August 14 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
