Kimberly Ann Alexander, 54, of Port Orford, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away August 3, 2021 in Port Orford. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Rebecca M. Pittman, 46, of Salem, passed away on August 3, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Michael A. Irvine, 75, of Lakeside died August 5, 2021 in Creswell. No public service will be held. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Everett Baysinger, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away July 29, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Dennis Roy Tennant, 74, of Lakeside passed away August 3, 2021 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jeffrey Paul Klausen, 58, of Charleston passed away August 3, 2021 in Charleston. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Park, 541-267-7182 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Charles L. Smith, 72, of North Bend, passed away on August 7, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Robert Walter Herbert Gunther, 88, of Coquille, died August 9, 2021 in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Coquille.
Amy E. Kralicek, 58, of Beaverton, passed away July 31, 2021 in Hillsboro. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Park under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
William R. “Rusty” Roane, 57, of Reedsport, passed away August 4, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Elwood W. Deloney, 78 of Coos Bay, passed away August 7, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Hardy Christensen, 91, of Bandon, died August 9, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon
