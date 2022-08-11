Celebration of Life for Larry E. Sabin, Sr. will be held on August 20, 2022 at the Bandon Community Center, The Barn, 1200 11th St. SW Bandon, Oregon beginning at 2 p.m.
A celebration of life for Darrin R. Knight, 56, of Coos Bay will be held Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Bastendorff Beach Gazebo. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In