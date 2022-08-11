Jim L. Phillips, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away on August 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Darrin R. Knight, 56, of Coos Bay, died August 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Charles "Chuck" D. Huckleberry, 71, of Coquille died July 11, 2022 in Portland. Cremation rites were under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Peggy K. Johnson, 72, of Coos Bay died August 3, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites were under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Charles P. Wyatt, 69, of Lakeside, passed away on August 8, 2022 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Carol Elizabeth Brown, 50, of Coos Bay, passed away on August 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Melvin John Roberts, 86, of Lakeside, passed away August 3, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Joyce Lee Hatfield, 70, of North Bend, passed away July 31, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Christopher Adam Jeffs, 41, of Coos Bay passed away August 5, 2022 in Salem. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In